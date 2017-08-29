WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s likely decision to pare back its final rule on small-dollar lending may help guard it against a congressional rollback and pave the way for bankers to return to the space.
The agency is expected to release a rule targeting payday loans of 45 days or less in the coming weeks, for now dropping plans to additionally rein in installment loans of longer maturity, according to sources familiar with the matter.
