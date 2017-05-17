WASHINGTON — The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has launched a new arm dedicated to exploring fintech issues, the agency’s head announced Wednesday.
“The world is changing. Our parents’ financial markets are gone,” J. Christopher Giancarlo, the commision's acting chairman, said in prepared remarks for a speech at the Fintech Innovation Lab in New York. “Yet, despite these 21st-century innovations, the CFTC remains stuck in a 20th-century time warp.”
