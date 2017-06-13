The nation’s largest bank by assets is looking to expand its branch footprint.
Speaking at an industry conference Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase consumer banking head Gordon Smith said that the company may soon expand its geographic footprint in “certain other states" where it has little to no branch presence. He did not say which states Chase is considering, nor did he provide information about how many branches it plans to add.
