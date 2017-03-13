WASHINGTON — Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig announced a new policy proposal on Monday that would allow big banks to separate their core banking and investment activities in exchange for significant regulatory relief.

His plan comes less than a week after Sean Spicer, the White House’s chief spokesman, reiterated the Trump administration’s commitment to a modern version of the Glass-Steagall Act. That idea has been greeted warily by the banking industry, but Hoenig’s proposal could provide a path forward for Republicans interested in such a plan.