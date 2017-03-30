Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its offer to acquire PrivateBancorp in Chicago after a surge in U.S. bank stocks had made its original offer less attractive.
CIBC said Thursday that it had increased its offer by 20% to $4.9 billion. The boards of the Toronto company and the $20 billion-asset PrivateBancorp unanimously approved the revised offer, the companies said in a joint news release.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In