CIT Group in New York has reached an agreement to sell its reverse-mortgage unit, a source of many headaches for the company in recent months.

CIT agreed to sell the $900 million portfolio, along with its Financial Freedom reverse-mortgage servicing business, to an undisclosed buyer. The terms of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, were not disclosed.

