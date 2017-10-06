CIT Group in New York has reached an agreement to sell its reverse-mortgage unit, a source of many headaches for the company in recent months.
CIT agreed to sell the $900 million portfolio, along with its Financial Freedom reverse-mortgage servicing business, to an undisclosed buyer. The terms of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, were not disclosed.
