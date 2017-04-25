CIT Group’s first-quarter profit improved as the Livingston, N.J., company benefited from CEO Ellen Alemany’s ongoing effort to shed businesses and simplify the balance sheet.
Net income at the $63 billion-asset company rose 23% to $179.9 million from a year earlier. Its earnings per share of 88 cents came in 15 cents above the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
