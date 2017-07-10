CIT Group on Monday announced a plan to boost lending to midsize companies through a joint venture with the insurance company Allstate.
The New York-based CIT said in a press release that it will provide revolving and term-loan commitments of between $15 million and $100 million to companies across “various industries and business cycles.”
