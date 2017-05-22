Banamex USA, an arm of Citigroup’s Mexican subsidiary, agreed Monday to pay $97.44 million to the Department of Justice over widespread anti-money-laundering abuses tied to Mexico-bound remittances. As a result of a prior settlement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. over similar issues, Citi announced in 2015 that it would shut down the bank.

In the settlement, Banamex USA admitted to have filed only nine suspicious activity reports in connection with more than 18,000 suspicious transactions that set off its internal monitoring system. In exchange for the forfeiture and promises to cooperate in further AML investigations, the U.S. government agreed not to prosecute.