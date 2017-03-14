Citigroup plans to simplify its mobile login services for treasury management and trade clients.

A new app provides clients digital tokens on their own smartphones to generate temporary passcodes. Traditionally, users were required to carry a small gizmo to generate the login passcodes necessary to access their accounts and transactions.

Less hassle? Citigroup's clients can now use an app and digital tokens to log in to treasury management and other commercial accounts.

The move is part of a trend in banking toward developing high-tech services for businesses that mimic the conveniences already enjoyed by consumers without jeopardizing security.

For clients who lack smartphones, Citi said text and one-time voice codes are also available.

Mobile users can take advantage of other security features, such as PIN, swipe and fingerprint ID, to do business, Citi said in a press release Tuesday.