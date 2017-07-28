Where’s the line between an enticing offer and a money loser for a bank? In the credit card industry, which advertises reward plans marked by dizzying complexity, the economics can be hard to assess.
But in a new report, an analyst at Mercator Advisory Group argues that rewards on certain cards aimed at affluent consumers have become so generous that they are unsustainable.
