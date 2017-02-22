Print Email Reprints Share

Citigroup is establishing a global regulatory affairs team in Washington as Wall Street firms prepare for the possibility of widespread changes to financial rules under the Trump administration.

The new group, which will work alongside the bank’s lobbyists and focus on policy at U.S. and overseas regulators, is being run by Kevin Bailey, a former longtime official at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Citigroup also promoted Julie Bell Lindsay to be his deputy.

