Citigroup’s new partnership with Nasdaq is an indication that the New York bank is pushing hard to find ways to make commercial use of blockchain technology, a top Citi executive said Tuesday.

Citigroup and Nasdaq will use distributed ledger technology to expand and improve securities payments both across borders and for private companies. Blockchain is a distributed ledger system that was originally developed for use with bitcoin. Integrating these technologies can help banks improve liquidity in private securities and increase operational efficiencies.