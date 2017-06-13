Citigroup’s new partnership with Nasdaq is an indication that the New York bank is pushing hard to find ways to make commercial use of blockchain technology, a top Citi executive said Tuesday.
Citigroup and Nasdaq will use distributed ledger technology to expand and improve securities payments both across borders and for private companies. Blockchain is a distributed ledger system that was originally developed for use with bitcoin. Integrating these technologies can help banks improve liquidity in private securities and increase operational efficiencies.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In