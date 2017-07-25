If you’re wondering what’s driving Citigroup’s turnaround, rent a Citi-branded bike in New York City, and ride it up to one of the company’s new branches in midtown Manhattan that target prosperous customers.

You’ll find a hub of wealth managers who cater to well-heeled clients. On the way, you may pass one of a rapidly expanding number of fee-free, Citi-branded ATMs that the company has established in a half dozen U.S. urban markets.