Citizens Community Bancorp in Eau Claire, Wis., has agreed to buy Wells Financial in Wells, Minn.
The $686 million-asset Citizens said in a press release Friday that it will pay $39.8 million in cash and stock for the $269 million-asset Wells. The deal Is expected to close in the third quarter.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In