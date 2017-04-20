Citizens Financial in Providence, R.I., on Thursday reported a 45% jump in quarterly profits, lifted in part by improvements in its margin.
The $150 billion-asset company earned $313 million during the first quarter. Earnings per share were 61 cents, 10 cents higher than the average estimate compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
