Santander Holdings USA can once again pay dividends without prior regulatory approval after the Federal Reserve terminated a three-year-old written agreement.

The announcement Thursday marks a big step forward in the $135 billion-asset Boston company’s effort to turn the page on a string of regulatory headaches. The company — the U.S. division of Banco Santander, the Spanish banking giant — in June passed its annual stress test with the Fed after failing it three years in a row.