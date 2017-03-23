For the second time in less than two years, the Federal Reserve has issued an enforcement order against Santander Holdings USA that requires the Boston company to strengthen its oversight of its embattled subprime auto lending unit.
The Fed said Thursday that it had issued the order because Santander Holdings — the U.S. division of the Spanish banking giant Banco Santander — has not made sufficient progress complying with a previous enforcement action, issued in July 2015.
