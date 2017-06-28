More than two dozen banks unveiled plans to repurchase shares or issue dividends after all passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test.
The largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, disclosed details of their planned stock buybacks or dividends on Wednesday afternoon, following the Fed’s release of the results of its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review stress test. All 34 banks examined met minimum capital requirements under severely adverse economic conditions.
