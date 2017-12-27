The CEO of CoBiz Financial’s bank is planning to retire.

The $3.8 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday that Scott Page will retire as CEO on Dec. 31, though he will remain employed until March 31. Page agreed to an 18-month noncompete pact.

Steven Bangert, the company’s chairman and CEO, succeeded Page as the bank’s CEO.

CoBiz also said Lyne Andrich, its chief financial officer, had also added the title of chief operating officer. She is now responsible for accounting, bank operations, finance, human resources, IT and process improvement.

Page became the bank’s CEO in January 2014. He previously served as Colorado market president.

The company said Chief Operations Officer Richard Dalton and Chief Credit Officer Robert Ostertag, who announced plans to retire earlier this year, will remain with the company past 2018, though they will not remain in their current positions.

