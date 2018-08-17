When Codorus Valley Bancorp parted ways with its bank president in February, it vowed to quickly find a successor.

The search ended Thursday, with the York, Pa., company announcing that it had hired Craig Kauffman to lead PeoplesBank. Kauffman will also serve as the $1.8 billion-asset bank's CEO and chief operating officer of the holding company.

Kauffman joined Codorus Valley from BB&T, where he had been central Pennsylvania regional president since August 2015. He joined Susquehanna Bancshares as a regional president in March 2014, staying on after its sale to the $223 billion-asset BB&T nearly two years later.

Kauffman, who began his banking career at CoreStates Bank in 1990, has long worked in central Pennsylvania.

“We are extremely pleased that Craig has joined our executive management team,” Larry Miller, Codorus Valley's chairman, president and CEO, said in a press release. The board "looks forward to working closely with Craig as we pursue the company’s strategic initiatives over the next several years.”

Miller also serves as PeoplesBank’s chairman.

A vacancy opened up in February, when the company fired Dwight Utz as president and CEO “without cause.” Miller declined to discuss the reasons for the dismissal.