Eastern Bank in Boston has tapped a college president to lead its board.

The $10 billion-asset mutual said in a press release Tuesday that Deborah Jackson, president of Cambridge College, had become its lead director. Jackson, who succeeded Wendell Knox, is the first woman to hold the position at Eastern.

Jackson, who joined Eastern’s board in 2000, recently chaired the mutual’s nominating and governance committee.

"Since joining our board, Deborah has been one of our leading voices in further elevating Eastern's mission and commitment to social justice and sustainability causes," Bob Rivers, the mutual's chairman and CEO, said in the release.

"Her business acumen, keen perspective, experience leading some of our area's most prominent organizations, and deep and extensive connections throughout greater Boston have been critical to our success," Rivers added.

Jackson is on the board of John Hancock Investments and the Massachusetts Women's Forum.

"Eastern is an organization that 'walks the walk' when it comes to the issues that matter to our communities,” Jackson said in the release. “It has been my privilege to serve as a member of the board … for the last 17 years and I am honored to accept the lead director position.”