Commerce Bancshares said Thursday that its first-quarter profit increased 10% from a year earlier to $69.3 million as improved credit quality and strong gains in interest income more than offset rising expenses at the Kansas City, Mo., company.
Earnings per share also climbed 10% to 68 cents per share, or 3 cents higher than the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet Research Systems.
