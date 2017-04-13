Print Email Reprints Share

Commerce Bancshares said Thursday that its first-quarter profit increased 10% from a year earlier to $69.3 million as improved credit quality and strong gains in interest income more than offset rising expenses at the Kansas City, Mo., company.

Earnings per share also climbed 10% to 68 cents per share, or 3 cents higher than the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet Research Systems.

