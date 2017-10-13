Stronger commercial lending and wider margins boosted third-quarter profits at PNC Financial Services Group.
Net income rose 12% from a year earlier to $1.1 billion as the Pittsburgh company overcame lower noninterest income and higher loan-loss provisions. Earnings per share totaled $2.16, beating analysts’ median estimate of $2.13, according to FactSet Research Systems.
