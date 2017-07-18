Print Email Reprints Share

Profits rose 14.4% year over year at Fulton Financial in Lancaster, Pa., on commercial mortgage and other loan growth as well as stronger fee income.

The $19.6 billion-asset company’s earnings of $45.5 million in the second quarter met analysts' consensus of 26 cents per share.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial