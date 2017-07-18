Profits rose 14.4% year over year at Fulton Financial in Lancaster, Pa., on commercial mortgage and other loan growth as well as stronger fee income.
The $19.6 billion-asset company’s earnings of $45.5 million in the second quarter met analysts' consensus of 26 cents per share.
