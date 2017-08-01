Print Email Reprints Share

Community Financial in Waldorf, Md., has agreed to buy County First Bank in La Plata, Md.

The $1.3 billion-asset parent of Community Financial said in a press release Monday that it will pay $34.3 million in cash and stock for the $224 million-asset County First. The deal is expected to close by early next year.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial