Community Financial in Waldorf, Md., has agreed to buy County First Bank in La Plata, Md.
The $1.3 billion-asset parent of Community Financial said in a press release Monday that it will pay $34.3 million in cash and stock for the $224 million-asset County First. The deal is expected to close by early next year.
