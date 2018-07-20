Healthy growth in consumer and commercial lending boosted profits at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta by double digits.

Net income at the $208 billion-asset company rose 38% from a year earlier to $722 million. Earnings per share of $1.49 were 18 cents higher than the mean estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

“Our strategic consistency and improved execution is driving success across multiple fronts: solid revenue growth, improved efficiency and increased capital returns,” Chairman and CEO William Rogers said in a news release Friday.

Net interest income after the loan-loss provision rose 11% to $1.5 billion. The net interest margin widened 17 basis points to 3.23%.

Consumer products paced the loan growth, as SunTrust benefited from its LightStream online consumer loan platform, an expansion of credit cards and partnerships with third-party lenders like GreenSky.

“Consumer direct continues to grow faster than the rest of the book,” Chief Financial Officer Allison Dukes said during a conference call Friday. “We’ve got good momentum behind both commercial and consumer lending.”

Direct consumer loans jumped 15% to $9.4 billion. Credit cards increased 10% to $1.6 billion.

Commercial real estate loans held for investment rose 20% to $6.3 billion. Construction loans dropped 14% to $3.5 billion, although Rogers said during the call there has been a recent uptick in construction projects in the Southeast, particularly for build-to-suit corporate headquarters projects.

Noninterest income was little changed at $829 million. Growth in investment banking and trading income was offset by declines in deposit service charges and mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was flat at $1.4 billion. The efficiency ratio improved to 59.98% from 62.24%; the lower the efficiency reading for a bank, the better.