LendingPoint, an online lender that caters to consumers with blemished credit records, announced Wednesday that it has closed a credit facility of up to $500 million.
The Kennesaw, Ga.-based firm is using the new funds to make unsecured installment loans in 30 states plus the District of Columbia. Loans carry annual percentage rates of 15.49% to 34.99%.
