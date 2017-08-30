WASHINGTON — Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray said Wednesday that his possible political ambitions have not affected the development or timing of a final rule restricting payday lending, which is expected to be released soon.
In a letter to House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, Cordray "categorically" denied that "political considerations have informed any aspect of my decisions, orders and communications relating" to the small-dollar lending rule, and pledged to keep any records related to the rulemaking.
