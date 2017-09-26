WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., a key voice in the debate over housing finance reform and one of the Senate Banking Committee’s most influential members, announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2018.

His departure puts a deadline of sorts on his ongoing efforts to unwind and replace Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an endeavor he started in earnest four years ago but which so far has failed to gain traction. Corker and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., have been the driving force behind a bill to eliminate the government-sponsored enterprises and replace them with private firms backed by a catastrophic government guarantee.