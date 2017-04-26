Profits at Valley National Bancorp in Wayne, N.J., rose 29% year over year to $44 million in the first quarter, as an increase in commercial real estate loans went a long way toward offsetting a decline in residential mortgages.
Earnings per share were 17 cents, which met the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In