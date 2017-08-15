Credit card, auto and mortgage debt led the now habitual rise in household borrowings last quarter, and credit card delinquencies climbed, too, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a report Tuesday.

Credit card debt rose 2.6%, auto loans increased 2% and mortgage debt edged up 0.7%, while student debt remained flat and home equity lines of credit decreased 0.9%, according to the New York Fed’s Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.