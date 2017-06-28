Amid strong growth in online shopping, the pain that many traditional retailers are feeling may soon be shared by their partners in the credit card industry.
A new report from Moody’s Investors Service predicts that the woes now being felt at many retailers with large physical footprints will soon spread to the companies that issue plastic to their customers.
