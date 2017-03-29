ShapeShift, a cryptocurrency exchange that makes it possible to swap any one of dozens of digital tokens for any other, has raised $10.4 million in a Series A round led by Berlin-based Earlybird Venture Capital.
The funds will be used to expand ShapeShift’s team and release two "groundbreaking" new products this year, the startup said in a news release on Wednesday.
