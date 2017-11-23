Customers Bancorp in Wyomissing, Pa., had a choppy third quarter tied to a pair of unique business ventures.
The $10.5 billion-asset company warned in a press release Monday that it will soon report that its quarterly profit fell by nearly 80% from a year earlier, to $4.1 million. Customers will officially announce its results on Wednesday.
