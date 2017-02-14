Though Lending Club is striving to move beyond the scandal that ended its reign as the nation’s leading online lender, the damage continues to pile up.
The San Francisco company reported a $32 million loss during the fourth quarter, bringing its losses for the full year to $146 million. For the sake of comparison, Lending Club reported profits of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.
