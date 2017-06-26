Print Email Reprints Share

The beginning of the week brought another reminder that cryptocurrencies may be vulnerable to market manipulation—and may not be ready for prime time..

False rumors of the death of Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder and public face of Ethereum, spread through social media on Sunday night, sparking a panic sell-off of Ether, the network's digital token. In short order, $4 billion had been erased from the market capitalization of the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency.

