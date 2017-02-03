WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve Friday morning published its annual series of stress test scenarios, laying out in detail the three hypothetical sets of economic conditions that the largest U.S. banks will be expected to withstand when the stress tests are conducted later this year.

As in previous years, the Fed published three scenarios: one “baseline” scenario meant to represent a plausible forward trend without a severe economic shock event; an adverse scenario, which details an economic downturn; and a severely adverse scenario, which outlines an economic downturn on the order of the 2008 financial crisis. The scenarios are used to conduct the Fed’s Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review stress test, as well as the Dodd-Frank Act stress test.