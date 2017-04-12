Delanco Bancorp in New Jersey has reached a truce with an activist investor with a reputation for pushing banks to become sellers.
The $130 million-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it will appoint Corissa Briglia, a representative of Stilwell Group in New York, to join its board. Stilwell Group, led by Joseph Stilwell, owns 9.8% of Delanco’s common stock.
