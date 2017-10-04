WASHINGTON — Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., introduced a bill Wednesday outlining a process to break apart systemically important big banks that engage in widespread consumer abuse.

The bill, sparked by Wells Fargo's ongoing fake-accounts scandal, was backed seven by other Democrats. It would establish an automatic review by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve Board of institutions defined as a "global systemically important bank holding company" for legal violations that may have harmed consumers.