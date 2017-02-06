WASHINGTON — Democrats will have trouble scoring legislative wins in this Congress, but they appear set on slowing Congress to a snail's pace.
Democrats appear to be slow walking appointments, using Senate rules that allow 30 hours of debate for nominees to stall the confirmation vote for Education Secretary-designate Betsy Devos.
