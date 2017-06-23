Print Email Reprints Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which was tested as it sought to buy PrivateBancorp, faces a new set of challenges.

A surge in U.S. bank stock prices and resistance from PrivateBancorp investors forced CIBC to twice increase its bid for the Chicago company, raising the stakes for the $5 billion acquisition that closed Friday.

