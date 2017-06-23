Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which was tested as it sought to buy PrivateBancorp, faces a new set of challenges.
A surge in U.S. bank stock prices and resistance from PrivateBancorp investors forced CIBC to twice increase its bid for the Chicago company, raising the stakes for the $5 billion acquisition that closed Friday.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In