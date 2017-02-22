Atom Bank, a digital "challenger bank" in the U.K., has agreed to a deal with the rapper and producer Will.i.am to act as a consultant, with an option to acquire a multimillion-dollar stake in the startup.
The alliance is an example of how consumer-facing fintech ventures are trying to court millennials, a generation that grew up with the Internet and came of age during the financial crisis and the rise of the smartphone.
