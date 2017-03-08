Customers Bancorp in Wyomissing, Pa., once touted its BankMobile digital banking unit as the future, but on Wednesday it became part of somebody else’s future.
Citing looming burdens posed by the Durbin amendment, the $9.4 billion-asset Customers said it has agreed to sell BankMobile to Flagship Community Bank in Clearwater, Fla.
