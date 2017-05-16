Facing a group of angry shareholders, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday endured nearly a half hour of stinging criticism about his ties to the Trump administration.
Dimon listened quietly at the podium during his company's annual meeting in Wilmington, Del., as several activists blasted its financing of prisons used by the Trump administration to detain undocumented immigrants.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In