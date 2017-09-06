Eagle Bancorp Montana in Helena has agreed to buy the parent of Ruby Valley Bank in Twin Bridges, Mont.
The $710 million-asset Eagle said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $18 million in cash and stock for TwinCo. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.
