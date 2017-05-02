WASHINGTON — The House Financial Services Committee vote Tuesday on a sweeping regulatory relief bill featured a lot of sound and fury, but how much it truly signified was decidedly unclear.

The vote stretched throughout the day and into the evening, including more than two hours when the text of the 600-plus page bill was read out loud, and showcased sharp partisan divisions and occasionally colorful language. While it is ultimately expected to pass the panel along largely party lines on Wednesday, when a roll call vote is scheduled, few expect it to stand a chance in the Senate.