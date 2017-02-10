It is James Lally’s turn to run Enterprise Financial Services in St. Louis.
The $4.1 billion-asset company said Thursday that Lally, who has worked at Enterprise for more than a decade and became president in August, will succeed Peter Benoist as CEO at the annual meeting on May 2. Lally will also join the company's board.
