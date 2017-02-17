Fannie Mae said it earned $5 billion in the fourth quarter, doubling its profits from a year earlier with a big boost from gains on derivatives the company uses to hedge risk.
The profit means Fannie, which has been under U.S. control since 2008, will send a $5.5 billion dividend payment to the Treasury in March, the Washington-based mortgage-finance giant said Friday.
