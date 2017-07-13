Print Email Reprints Share

Live Oak Bancshares in Wilmington, N.C., has readied itself to raise up to $200 million.

The $1.9 billion-asset company filed documents on Tuesday to register a mix of securities, including preferred stock, depositary shares, common stock and warrants. The funds would be used for general corporate purposes such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and investments.

